Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE: AIV) recently:
- 9/18/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/18/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
- 9/16/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/14/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/9/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.
- 9/4/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Investment and Management Company, commonly known as Aimco, has a well-diversified portfolio of residential properties in key markets that are likely to help it sail through the challenging times. Further, the company has been improving its portfolio quality through investments and redevelopments to benefit from favorable demographics and household formation trends. Also, a strong balance sheet helps it to navigate the ongoing challenging times. Yet, amid the pandemic and adverse impacts on the economy and jobs, the rent-paying capability of tenants will likely be impaired, affecting rental rates and occupancy. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Further, competitive new supply in certain submarkets is concerning as it curtails landlords’ ability to command more rent and result in lesser absorption.”
Shares of AIV opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.
