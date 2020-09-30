Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE: AIV) recently:

9/18/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

9/16/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/14/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/9/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

9/4/2020 – Apartment Investment and Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Investment and Management Company, commonly known as Aimco, has a well-diversified portfolio of residential properties in key markets that are likely to help it sail through the challenging times. Further, the company has been improving its portfolio quality through investments and redevelopments to benefit from favorable demographics and household formation trends. Also, a strong balance sheet helps it to navigate the ongoing challenging times. Yet, amid the pandemic and adverse impacts on the economy and jobs, the rent-paying capability of tenants will likely be impaired, affecting rental rates and occupancy. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Further, competitive new supply in certain submarkets is concerning as it curtails landlords’ ability to command more rent and result in lesser absorption.”

Shares of AIV opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get Apartment Investment and Management Co alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.