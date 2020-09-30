SYSCO (SYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SYSCO (NYSE: SYY) recently:

  • 9/29/2020 – SYSCO is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/23/2020 – SYSCO is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/21/2020 – SYSCO had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/10/2020 – SYSCO was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/12/2020 – SYSCO had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2020 – SYSCO is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Raised by Oppenheimer
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Raised by Oppenheimer
Piper Sandler Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report