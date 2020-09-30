SYSCO (SYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SYSCO (NYSE: SYY) recently:

9/29/2020 – SYSCO is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – SYSCO is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – SYSCO had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – SYSCO was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – SYSCO had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – SYSCO is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

