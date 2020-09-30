Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Insider Sells £108,790 in Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) insider Greg Lock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £108,790 ($142,153.40).

LON MCRO opened at GBX 248.70 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 373.10. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 252.40 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,200.05 ($15.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCRO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

