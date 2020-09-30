Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Insider Andrew Formica Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Andrew Formica purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,253.89).

Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Andrew Formica purchased 230,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £492,200 ($643,146.48).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.23.

JUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 196 ($2.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

