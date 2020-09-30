Tushar Morzaria Sells 37,718 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,820.99).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 97.25 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.58.

BARC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

