AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Insider Craig Hayman Sells 62,168 Shares

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider Craig Hayman sold 62,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,750 ($62.07), for a total transaction of £2,952,980 ($3,858,591.40).

Shares of AVV stock opened at GBX 4,863 ($63.54) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,723.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,034.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.02. AVEVA Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.09).

AVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,770 ($49.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,209 ($55.00).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

