Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 7th (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Harbor Custom Development’s (NASDAQ:HCDI) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 7th. Harbor Custom Development had issued 1,766,700 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,600,200 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Harbor Custom Development’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

