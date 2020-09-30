Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Insider Stephen Fenby Purchases 50,000 Shares

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £165,000 ($215,601.72).

LON MIDW opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51. Midwich Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 622.20 ($8.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 378.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

