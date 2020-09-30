Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Insider Stephen Fenby Purchases 50,000 Shares

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £165,000 ($215,601.72).
LON MIDW opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51. Midwich Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 622.20 ($8.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 378.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57.
Midwich Group Company Profile
