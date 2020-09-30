Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):

9/28/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/24/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

9/1/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2020 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/19/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.10 to $12.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE TECK opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

