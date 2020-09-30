Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MarketAxess (MKTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) in the last few weeks:

9/26/2020 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/15/2020 – MarketAxess had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

9/11/2020 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $489.00 to $492.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $474.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MarketAxess have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Its revenues have been increasing over the years on the back of a steady rise in commissions courtesy of higher trading volumes. The company undertakes strategic buyouts or alliances that enable it to enter new markets, provide new products or services. The company's solid international business provides geographical diversification. It enjoys strong liquidity and witnessed continuous growth in free cash flows. The company’s strong balance sheet enabled it to enhance shareholders’ value in the form of dividends and share buybacks. However, rising costs remain a concern, which can weigh on margin expansion. Net investment income is likely to remain under pressure, given that the interest rates are likely to stay at modest levels in the near future.”

9/1/2020 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/5/2020 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

MKTX opened at $485.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 349,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

