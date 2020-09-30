Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP):

9/16/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/14/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s iron ore production rose 4% year over year to a record 248 Mt in fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2021, it expects to produce 244-253 Mt of iron ore. The recent surge in iron and copper prices holds promise. Its strong cash flow and focus on lowering debt will fuel growth. Efforts to make operations more efficient on the back of smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain will bolster margins. The consensus estimate for earnings for the current fiscal year has thus undergone positive revisions lately. The company plans to simplify its coal portfolio and concentrate on higher quality coking coals backed by demand from steel makers and is also likely to divest mature oil and gas assets. BHP Group has six major projects under development in petroleum, copper, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run.”

9/14/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2020 – BHP Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/10/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/24/2020 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/18/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE BHP opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BHP Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BHP Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

