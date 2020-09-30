Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 2,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,294 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 663,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

