Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.
Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.95.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 2,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,294 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 663,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
