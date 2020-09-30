Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 452,745 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 661,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,120 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,406,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.