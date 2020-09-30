Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSWC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $265.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 22,653.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

