Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

CTSH stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $2,821,790 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

