Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.
CTSH stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $2,821,790 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
