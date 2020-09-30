Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CZNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $29.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

In related news, CEO J Bradley Scovill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Dorwart acquired 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,463.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,751 shares of company stock worth $154,746. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 290.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

