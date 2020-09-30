Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $510.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Extreme Networks by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

