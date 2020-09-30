Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

