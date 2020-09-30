FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.55 million. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

