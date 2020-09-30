G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $633.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. FMR LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.