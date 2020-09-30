Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

