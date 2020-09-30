BidaskClub Downgrades Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Strong Sell

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.77. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 139.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 135,907 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 95.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 24.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

