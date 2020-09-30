BidaskClub Lowers Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Strong Sell

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Iradimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Iradimed by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Iradimed by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iradimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

