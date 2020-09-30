Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Kimball International in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KBAL stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.99. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.07 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 5.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International in the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kimball International by 540.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 214,776 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 160,229 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 563,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 157,491 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 365,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

