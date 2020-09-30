Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $392.04 million, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.