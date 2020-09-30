W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of GRA opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth $35,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

