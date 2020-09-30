BidaskClub Downgrades National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) to Sell

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGHC. JMP Securities downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

NGHC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in National General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in National General by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National General by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in National General during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National General by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

