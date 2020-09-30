Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.