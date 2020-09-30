MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $495.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $351,926 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 42.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 44.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,544 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

