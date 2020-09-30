German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GABC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on German American Bancorp. from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $716.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,834 shares of company stock worth $51,479. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 42.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 230.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

