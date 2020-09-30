Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 648.65 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 124,335 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

