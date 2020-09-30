Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Sell

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. ValuEngine cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

