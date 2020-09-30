FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSBW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a market cap of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 438.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

