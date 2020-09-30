Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OFIX. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

OFIX stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.24 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 26.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 107,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 87.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 233,153 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 13.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 449,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

