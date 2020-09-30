Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Griffon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.22. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $632.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Griffon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Griffon by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.