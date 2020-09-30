Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

GNCA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,151,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $7,090,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

