Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $578.85 million, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 238,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.