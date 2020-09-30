New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NGD opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

