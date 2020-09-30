Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 486.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $68,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $121,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

