BidaskClub Downgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Strong Sell

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

KRYS stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.43 million, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.03. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 51.20, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 345.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 17.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 19,956.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

