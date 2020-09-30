Linde (LIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 1st. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Linde has set its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance at 7.60-7.80 EPS and its Q3 2020

IntraDay guidance at 1.90-1.95 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIN opened at $236.43 on Wednesday. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.61 and its 200-day moving average is $212.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

