Exfo (EXFO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 7th. Analysts expect Exfo to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect Exfo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Exfo stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Exfo Company Profile
EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.
