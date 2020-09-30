RPM International (RPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 7th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

