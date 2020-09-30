Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LW opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

