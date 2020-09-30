Exfo (EXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.06 million.

EXF stock opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.18. The stock has a market cap of $241.72 million and a PE ratio of -39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. Exfo has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$6.50.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

