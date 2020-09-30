WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIMHY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIMHY opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.56. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

