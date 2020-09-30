QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $132.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $108.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,110 shares of company stock worth $20,931,609. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.