Barclays Upgrades Carnival (NYSE:CUK) to “Overweight”

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $12.70 on Monday. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carnival by 972.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

