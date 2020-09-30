Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $194.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $150.38 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

