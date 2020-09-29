Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 5,400 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.